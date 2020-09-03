Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Marlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Marlow

Notice Condolences

Pauline Marlow Notice
Marlow Pauline Aleta With sadness, the family of Abiodun and Felina (late) Akiwumi received the news that Pauline, a lovely, kind, vivacious lady, passed away on 13th August 2020.

With fondness and gratitude, Lano, and Yemi remember the years that they spent being fostered by her
and her husband John.
Kemi happily remembers the time she spent in her beautiful home.
Love to John and their grieving family. May you all be comforted by the grace of God - amen.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -