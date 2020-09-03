|
Marlow Pauline Aleta With sadness, the family of Abiodun and Felina (late) Akiwumi received the news that Pauline, a lovely, kind, vivacious lady, passed away on 13th August 2020.
With fondness and gratitude, Lano, and Yemi remember the years that they spent being fostered by her
and her husband John.
Kemi happily remembers the time she spent in her beautiful home.
Love to John and their grieving family. May you all be comforted by the grace of God - amen.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 3, 2020