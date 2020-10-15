Home

MORRIS Peacefully on October 7th, Pauline.
Beloved Wife of the late Walter,
loving Mum of Sue and Mel,
Sadie and Steve.
Much loved by her grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Private family funeral service on Monday October 19th at the
Edgar Newman Chapel.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Pauline for Country View Nursing Home
where she has been so well cared for may be sent c/o

Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020
