Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Pauline Swailes Notice
SWAILES Pauline Passed away peacefully on
17th December aged 89 years. A much loved Sister, Auntie and Great Auntie.
The funeral service will take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Thursday 16th January at 12.00 noon. All friends welcome to Isham Village Hall afterwards from 1pm. Family flowers only please but donations for Parkinsons UK may be sent to:

Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
