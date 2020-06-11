|
Thacker Percy Frank (Bill) Passed away peacefully on 2nd June 2020, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Jean, father of Jennifer. Grandfather, Great Grandfather.
Will be missed by family and friends.
A private cremation at Kettering Crematorium. Donations for Alzheimer's Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk
or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 11, 2020