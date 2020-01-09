|
|
|
Barwell Peter After a long illness on
3rd January 2020,
aged 69 years.
Loving Dad of Gary and Craig.
Devoted Grandad of Jessica,
Lena, Lucy and Maya.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Pete's funeral service will be held at
The Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Tuesday 21st January at 10:30am.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired are being received
for Cancer Research UK.
All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020