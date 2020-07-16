|
|
|
BOURNE Peter Passed away on 8th July,
Peter, aged 67 years.
Former proprietor of
'Bourne Home and Garden'.
Beloved Husband to Michelle and dearly loved Dad to Gemma.
Father-in-law to Steve and cherished Granddad to Arthur.
Dearly loved Brother to Tim and Tony and a dear Brother-in-law,
he will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
A Private Funeral Service will take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Tuesday 21st July 2020 at 1pm followed by
interment at Rothwell Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please
but if desired donations for Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis
Road, Kettering, Northamptonshire, NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 16, 2020