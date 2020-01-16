Home

Toby Hunt Funeral Service (Oundle, Peterborough)
48 Barnwell
Peterborough, Northamptonshire PE8 5PS
01832 272269
Peter Cullum

Peter Cullum Notice
Cullum Peter James Passed away peacefully at home
on the 2nd January, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late Florence. Devoted dad to Peter, Derek and Julie. Loving father in law, Gramp and Great Gramp. He will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 29th January, 12.00noon at The Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium.
Flowers are welcome or donations if desired for Marie Curie may be sent to Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020
