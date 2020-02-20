Home

Peter Escott Notice
ESCOTT Peacefully on 7th February, 2020
at Cransley Hospice, Kettering
Peter, aged 88 years.
Dearly beloved Father of
Karen and Graham.
Loving Grandad to Emma and Hannah.
Cherished Great Grandfather to
Brandon, Mia and Poppy.
Loving Partner of Sue.
Funeral service to take place at
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Thursday 27th February at 1.00 p.m.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for Cransley Hospice may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020
