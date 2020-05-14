|
|
|
GRIBBEN Peter On 6th March 2020, Peter aged 80 years of Corby, (formerly of Cabra County Down, Northern Ireland),
passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side.
Loving Husband of Bridie.
Devoted Dad to Diane, Maria, Sharon and Catherine. Father-in-law to
Alan, John, Mark and Andy.
Loving Grandad to Martin, Declan, Conor, Aisleen, Conor, Kieran, Sinead, Niamh, Chloe, Aidan, Brendan and Aoife. Great- Grandad to Eddie,
Noah and Beau.
He will be deeply missed by all his
family and many friends.
Peter's burial took place on
Tuesday 31st March at Shire Lodge Cemetery. Sadly, due to restrictions,
only immediate family were able to attend. We will be holding a celebration of Peter's inspirational
life with a memorial service and wake once the restrictions are lifted.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020