JONES Peter Stanley Sadly passed away at Cynthia Spencer Hospice on 20th July aged 73.
Much loved son of Mabel and the late Rex, brother to Trevor and Val, uncle and great uncle.
A private funeral service for immediate family only, will be held on Wednesday 5th August at 11am at Nene Valley Crematorium.
No flowers by request, but if desired, donations in memory of Peter can be sent directly to Cynthia Spencer Hospice.
Enquiries can be made to Bruce Carter & Son, Havelock Street, Wellingborough NN8 4QA
Tel: 01933 223228
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 30, 2020