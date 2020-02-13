|
|
|
Kennedy On February 6th 2020,
suddenly at Kettering General Hospital, Peter aged 71 years.
Loving husband of Hilary,
much loved dad of Stacey and a devoted grandad to his grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Peter's funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Tuesday 25th February at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are for the
British Heart Foundation a collection plate will be available at the service.
All further enquiries please
to Co-operative Funeralcare, Desborough,
Tel: 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020