R J Scholes Funeral Service
St George Street
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 2BJ
01780 763092
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:30
St Luke's Church
Tixover
Peter Leach Notice
LEACH Peter Of Tixover House Care Home
formerly of Rushden and Oundle
died on 27th January 2020.
Husband of the late Regus and former husband of the late Kathleen,
father of Hilary, Jennifer, David and Malcolm (sons-in-law)
and David (grandson).
The funeral will take place at St Luke's Church Tixover on 2nd March at 11:30
followed by committal at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations to St Luke's Church Tixover.
All enquiries to
R J Scholes (Stamford)
01780 763092
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020
