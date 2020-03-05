|
|
|
McCARTIN
Peter On 22nd February 2020
at Kettering General Hospital.
Devoted and adored Husband of Dorothy, much loved Dad of John,
Gary and Paul also father-in-law
of Caroline. A special Grandad of Thomas and Katie and Sister of Ellen.
It has been a devastating loss and
Peter will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
He had a heart of gold.
Peter's funeral service will be held at the St Edwards R.C. Church, Kettering on Wednesday 18th March at 12noon followed by interment at
Rothwell Road Cemetery, Kettering.
Donations, if desired, are being received by the family for the
British Heart Foundation.
Flowers and all further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering,
NN15 7QD. Tel 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020