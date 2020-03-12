|
McCartin
Peter On 22nd February 2020 at Kettering General Hospital. Devoted and adored Husband of Dorothy, much loved Dad of John, Gary and Paul. Also father in law of Caroline. A special grandad of Thomas and Katie and brother of Ellen. It has been a devastating loss and Peter will be missed by all his family and friends. He had a heart of gold. Peter's funeral service will be held at
St Edwards RC Church, Kettering on Wednesday 18th March at 12noon followed by interment at Rothwell Road Cemetery, Kettering. Donations if desired are being received by the family for the British Heart Foundation. Flowers and all further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering NN15 7QD.
Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020