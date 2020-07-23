Home

Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
Wellingborough Crematorium
Peter Orton

Notice Condolences

Peter Orton Notice
ORTON Peter It is with great sadness
that we announce that
Peter passed away on
8th July 2020, aged 67
after much suffering and a long
fought battle with pancreatic cancer.

Dearest husband to Sue, much
loved Dad to Andrew and Daniel
and father-in-law to Dawn,
treasured Grandad to
Matthew, James, Jessica and Archie.

The funeral will be held at Wellingborough Crematorium
on 28th July 2020.
Unfortunately, due the current restrictions we are strictly
limited to who can attend.

We would kindly request
family flowers only, but any
donations can be made to
Pancreatic Cancer UK
in Peter's memory.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 23, 2020
