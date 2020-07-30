Home

Wildman Peter Passed away peacefully on
28th July 2020, aged 87 years
of Barton Seagrave.
Loving husband of Ann. Much loved Dad of Paul, Christopher and Sharan. Cherished Pops to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
Due to the current health situation there will be a private cremation however a donation in memory of
Peter can be sent directly to
the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 30, 2020
