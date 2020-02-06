|
|
|
Woodcock Peter Passed away on 1st February 2020,
aged 88 years.
Loving husband of Pat,
dear dad of Debra and Tony,
loved grandad of Francesca
and her partner Stuart,
Antony and his wife Jess,
dearest great grandad of
Gabriella and Leo
and brother of Jean and
the late Margaret.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 17th February at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
Alzheimer's Research UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020