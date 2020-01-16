Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Clements
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Clements

Notice Condolences

Philip Clements Notice
CLEMENTS Philip Of Desborough, passed away peacefully at Cransley Hospice on 4th January 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Audrey, loving father of Marie and Andrew, much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Friday 24th January at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Cransley Hospice may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough LE16 8AN -
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -