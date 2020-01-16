|
CLEMENTS Philip Of Desborough, passed away peacefully at Cransley Hospice on 4th January 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Audrey, loving father of Marie and Andrew, much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Friday 24th January at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Cransley Hospice may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough LE16 8AN -
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020