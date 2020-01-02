Home

Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Philip Hurd

Notice Condolences

Philip Hurd Notice
HURD Passed away suddenly on
13th December, Philip Morgan
aged 65 years.
He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at The Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Monday 6th January at 3.00pm. Family flowers only but donations to Air Ambulance or Northampton Hope Centre may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020
