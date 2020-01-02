|
HURD Passed away suddenly on
13th December, Philip Morgan
aged 65 years.
He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at The Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Monday 6th January at 3.00pm. Family flowers only but donations to Air Ambulance or Northampton Hope Centre may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020