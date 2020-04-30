|
|
|
Bellamy Peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital on Thursday 23rd April,
Phyllis Amy aged 97 years
of Wellingborough.
Loving Wife to the late Tom,
wonderful Mother to Brian, Janet and Clive, loving Mother in Law to Jean, Nicola and Alan, Grandmother to
Mark, James, Christopher and Sarah and Great grandmother to Starla, Arthur, Elliot and Olivia.
Phyllis will be very sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
All further enquiries please to
Chambers and Brighty
Funeral Directors, Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020