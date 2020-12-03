Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Worthington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Worthington

Notice Condolences

Phyllis Worthington Notice
WORTHINGTON Phyllis Joan Of Kettering. Passed away peacefully on
22nd November 2020 aged 100 years.
Wife of the late John. Loving
Mother of Judith and the late Ian.
Cherished Nana of Anna, Rachel, John
and Amy and a dear Great Nana of
Robert, Alex, Jamie, Sophie, Cedwyn,
Teddy, Rose and Thomas.
Donations in Phyl's memory, if desired,
for The Salvation Army, Kettering.
All enquiries to A. Abbott and Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ
Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -