WORTHINGTON Phyllis Joan Of Kettering. Passed away peacefully on
22nd November 2020 aged 100 years.
Wife of the late John. Loving
Mother of Judith and the late Ian.
Cherished Nana of Anna, Rachel, John
and Amy and a dear Great Nana of
Robert, Alex, Jamie, Sophie, Cedwyn,
Teddy, Rose and Thomas.
Donations in Phyl's memory, if desired,
for The Salvation Army, Kettering.
All enquiries to A. Abbott and Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ
Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020