Ray Holmes

Ray Holmes Notice
HOLMES Ray Passed away on 19th August 2020,
aged 89 years.
Husband of the late Pat,
loving dad of Grant and Leigh,
Ros and Mandy (daughters-in-law),
dear grandad of Rebecca,
Nicola, Nathan and
great grandad of Peggy and Bonnie.
Private funeral service to be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel
of Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 7th September at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
for Cransley Hospice
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020
