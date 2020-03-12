|
|
|
ROLLINGS Ray Passed away on Saturday
29th February, following a
short illness, aged 84 years.
Loving Husband to Barbara for
63 years, Father to Christine and
Stuart and proud Grandad to
Sarah and Claire.
Ray owned the Gents Hairdressers
in Nelson Street for over 40 years.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Ray's funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 18th March at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
however, donations if desired to
R.N.L.I. may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Independent Family
Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020