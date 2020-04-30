|
|
|
SHAW Passed away peacefully on
22nd April 2020, Ray aged 67 years.
Devoted Husband of
Elisabeth (Underwood),
loving Father to Christopher and Timothy and Father-in-law
to Nicky and beloved
Grandfather to Maggie.
Always in our hearts and
deeply missed by all of his family.
A private funeral service
will take place at
Kettering Crematorium followed by a service of thanksgiving at a later date.
For all enquiries please contact:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020