Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Shaw

Notice Condolences

Ray Shaw Notice
SHAW Passed away peacefully on
22nd April 2020, Ray aged 67 years.
Devoted Husband of
Elisabeth (Underwood),
loving Father to Christopher and Timothy and Father-in-law
to Nicky and beloved
Grandfather to Maggie.
Always in our hearts and
deeply missed by all of his family.
A private funeral service
will take place at
Kettering Crematorium followed by a service of thanksgiving at a later date.
For all enquiries please contact:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -