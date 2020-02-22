|
|
|
Cross Raymond 21.6.1932 - 15.2.2020
Much loved husband of Eileen and father of Robert, Stephen, Philip and Andrew. Loving grandad of Matthew, Kelly, Paul, Gary, Adam, Rachael, Rebecca and Jamie. Also adopted grandad to Rebecca, Katie and
Adam and great grandad of Belle.
Will be greatly missed but very
fondly remembered always.
Memorial Service to be held at
Corby Pentecostal Church on
Saturday 29th February 2020 at 2pm.
Enquiries to Margaret Rose Funerals (Finedon) 01933 682850.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 22, 2020