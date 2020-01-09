|
|
|
ODELL Raymond Keith Of Webb Rd, Raunds.
Passed away on
Saturday 28 December 2019, aged 81.
Sadly missed by Brother Robert, Nephews Mark and Andrew and
Step Daughters Ruth and Karen.
Grateful thanks are sent to
Raunds Lodge Nursing Home staff for their kindness and support given to both Ray and the family.
Funeral and burial service at
Raunds Cemetery, London Road, NN9 6DB on 22nd January 2020, 2pm.
Flowers to Co-op Funeral Care,
155 High Street, Rushden, NN10 0PA.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020