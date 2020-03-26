|
O'Donnell Passed away peacefully
on 16th March 2020 at Kettering General Hospital, Reginald, aged 88 years.
Beloved Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
He will be sadly missed
by all of his family and friends.
A funeral service will take place in April for immediate family members and the family will arrange a Memorial Service to celebrate Reg's life later in the year.
All enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020