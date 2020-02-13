|
PROUD Peacefully on 30th January at Kettering General Hospital,
Reginald James aged 92 years
of Rushden.
Beloved husband of the late Eileen.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 27th February at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK
may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020