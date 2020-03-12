|
|
|
Brown Rhody Surrounded by her family
Rhody peacefully passed away on Wednesday 4th March 2020, aged 98.
Beloved Wife of the late William, loving Mum to Kirk & Jayne, Mother-in-law to Lindsay & Jayne, Grandmother to Jemma, Nikki, Suzie, Jason & Kye and Great Grandmother
who will be greatly missed.
The funeral will take place at the
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Thursday 19th March at 10.30. No flowers please but donations, if desired, for
The Stroke Association.
All enquiries to Phillips Funeral Service, Old Cemetery Chapel, Rockingham Road, Corby, NN17 2AE. 01536 200266
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020