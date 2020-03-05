Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Richard Boyle Notice
Boyle Richard John Aged 43 years, suddenly passed
away on 19th February 2020.
Loving son to John Boyle
and the late Teresa Boyle.
Much loved brother, dad, grandad, uncle and great friend to many.
Richard's funeral service will be held at St Brendans Church, Beanfield Avenue, Corby, on Friday 20th March
at 10:00 am followed by interment
at Shire Lodge Cemetery.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020
