Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Richard Elmore Notice
ELMORE Richard (Dick) Passed away peacefully at home,
surrounded by his family,
on 20th June 2020 aged 77 years.
Loving husband of Sue,
loved dad of Gareth and
the late Sarah,
father-in-law of Ewa
and a dear papa of Lauren.
Private family service will take place
due to the current restrictions.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
The Stroke Association and
Alzheimer's Research UK
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 25, 2020
