ESSAM Richard Dick passed away peacefully
on 25th August 2020.
Dearly loved husband of Yvonne,
much loved dad of Martin and Sheryl,
father-in-law of Nicola and Jason
and doting grandad of James,
Ryan and Ruby.
A loving brother, son-in-law,
uncle and friend to many.
A Celebration of his life
will take place at a later date.
Donations if desired, for
Parkinson's UK
may be given online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 3, 2020