PARSONS Peacefully on 7th October 2020, Richard, aged 75 years, of Rushden.
Dearly loved husband of Mollie
and much loved dad of Simon,
Matthew and Fiona (daughter-in-law).
Devoted grandpop to Joseph, Elise,
Jack, William and James.
The funeral service will take place
at Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on Thursday
29th October at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Cransley Hospice may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020