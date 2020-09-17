|
|
|
PRICE Richard Passed away on
12th September 2020
aged 82 years.
Husband of the late Tessa,
loving dad of Ian and Neil,
Claire and Steph (daughters-in-law)
and a dear grandad,
great grandad and brother.
Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 28th September at 1.00 p.m.
Dick will pass by Kettering Lodge Bowling Club
at 12.45 p.m. on his final journey.
No flowers by request,
donations for the
British Heart Foundation
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020