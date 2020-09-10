Home

TYLER Richard George
(Skid) Passed away peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital on
1st September 2020 aged 70 years.
Devoted husband of Janet,
dearly loved father of
Laura and Andrew,
father-in-law of Paul and Della
and doting grandad of Reece,
Evert, Arley and Ellery.
A loving brother, brother-in-law,
uncle and friend to so many.
Private family ceremony at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 18th September at 2 p.m.
A memorial service to celebrate
Richard's life will be arranged
at a later date.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired for
Cancer Research UK
may be given online at
averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020
