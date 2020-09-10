|
|
|
TYLER Richard George
(Skid) Passed away peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital on
1st September 2020 aged 70 years.
Devoted husband of Janet,
dearly loved father of
Laura and Andrew,
father-in-law of Paul and Della
and doting grandad of Reece,
Evert, Arley and Ellery.
A loving brother, brother-in-law,
uncle and friend to so many.
Private family ceremony at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 18th September at 2 p.m.
A memorial service to celebrate
Richard's life will be arranged
at a later date.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired for
Cancer Research UK
may be given online at
averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020