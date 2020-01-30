Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Robbie Burns

Robbie Burns Notice
BURNS Robbie Passed away peacefully on
18th January 2020 aged 70 years.
Much loved husband of Gill,
loving dad of Chris, Neil and Roger,
a dear father-in-law and grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 7th February at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK (Lymphoma)
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020
