Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dryden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Dryden

Notice Condolences

Robert Dryden Notice
DRYDEN Robert
(Bob) Passed away peacefully on
August 10th 2020, aged 81.
Dearest husband of Sheila,
loving father to Ian and Heather,
beloved grandad to Sophia,
and father-in-law to Maria and Alan.
A funeral service will take place at Loddington Church on August 25th. Family flowers only. Donations for the British Liver Trust and all enquiries via

Jack Warwick
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -