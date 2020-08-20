|
|
|
DRYDEN Robert
(Bob) Passed away peacefully on
August 10th 2020, aged 81.
Dearest husband of Sheila,
loving father to Ian and Heather,
beloved grandad to Sophia,
and father-in-law to Maria and Alan.
A funeral service will take place at Loddington Church on August 25th. Family flowers only. Donations for the British Liver Trust and all enquiries via
Jack Warwick
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020