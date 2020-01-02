Home

FREEMAN Robert Mervyn
(Bob) passed away peacefully at his home in Desborough on 16th December 2019, aged 76 years. Beloved husband of Jill, much loved father of Alison and Richard, dear father-in-law of Andrew and Sanny, loving grandad of Hannah, Oliver, Ashwin and Priya and dear brother of Janet. Private Cremation followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles' Church, Desborough on Monday 6th January at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the Heritage Centre, Desborough and Cransley Hospice may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020
