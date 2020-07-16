|
|
|
HAY On June 25th, peacefully at his home
in Corby, Robert aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the late Helen,
much loved dad of Karen, Lesley,
Steve and Aaron. Devoted grandad
of Karianne, Harry and Ashleigh.
He will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Robert's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Tuesday 21st July at 10.00am.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby, 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 16, 2020