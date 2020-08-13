|
|
|
Mills Robert Peter (Bob) The family would like to give their sincere thanks to everyone
for their kind words and support, cards, flowers and lovely cakes following Bob's passing on 24th July. Special thanks to all the nursing teams and to Rev. Mark Welch for leading a lovely service. Donations in memory of Bob for Prostate Cancer UK are still welcome and may be sent to:
Jack Warwick
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020