Robert Trusler Notice
TRUSLER Peacefully on 19th August 2020
at Kettering General Hospital.
Robert (Bob), aged 91 years
of Rushden.
Beloved husband of Maureen.
Brother of David.
Loving dad of Simon, Sara and Lisa.
Father-in-law to Andrew and Andrew.
Dear grandad of Joshua,
Robert and Hannah.
A private funeral service
will be held at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Tuesday 1st September.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
K.G.H. Charity Fund may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road,
Rushden , NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020
