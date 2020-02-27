Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Underwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Underwood

Notice Condolences

Robert Underwood Notice
UNDERWOOD Passed away on 16th February,
Robert 'Bob' aged 77 years.
Beloved Husband of the late
Pamela and loving Dad to Darren
and Martina (daughter-in-law).
A dear Grandad to Samuel, he will
be sadly missed by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 12th March at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations for The British
Heart Foundation may be sent c/o

Jack Warwick Independent Family
Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road,
Kettering, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -