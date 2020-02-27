|
|
|
UNDERWOOD Passed away on 16th February,
Robert 'Bob' aged 77 years.
Beloved Husband of the late
Pamela and loving Dad to Darren
and Martina (daughter-in-law).
A dear Grandad to Samuel, he will
be sadly missed by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 12th March at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations for The British
Heart Foundation may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent Family
Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road,
Kettering, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020