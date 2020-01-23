|
ARBON Robin Edward Passed away peacefully
surrounded by his family
on 13th January 2020
aged 73 years.
Much loved husband of Eileen,
loving dad of Lesley and Darren,
father-in-law of Jason and Kerry,
dear grandad of Calum and Kealey.
Funeral service to be held at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 27th January at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired for
The Centenary Wing
of Kettering General Hospital
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020