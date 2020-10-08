|
|
|
SMITH Robin 09.10.1951 - 27.09.2020
Youngest son of the late
Ivy and Sidney Smith.
Sadly passed away at
Kettering General Hospital.
Much loved brother of
Ian and Elizabeth,
son-in-law of Marlene and Bill,
cousin of Janet and
all their families.
Private funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 13th October at 12 noon.
Grateful thanks to the wonderful
and caring staff at Northleigh,
where Robin lived for 34 years.
Sincere thanks to the excellent
and efficient staff at the
Intensive Care Unit of
Kettering General Hospital.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
Rockingham Road Baptist Church
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020