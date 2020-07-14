Home

Webster Robin Passed away suddenly on Monday 29th June, aged 76.
Much loved husband of Christine, wonderful father, grandad,
great-grandad and friend,
will be greatly missed by many.
A private funeral service took place
on Wednesday 15th July.
No flowers please, but any
donations can be made to:
https://www.justgiving.com/
crowdfunding/robin-webster-rip
Donations to be split evenly between
Corby Town FC & S&L Corby CC in
memory of Robin who loved sport.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 14, 2020
