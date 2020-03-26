Home

Sansome Roderick On March 5th 2020, suddenly at Kettering General Hospital, Roderick aged 72 years of Raunds.
Beloved husband of Christine, much loved brother of Malcolm and his wife Rose. Uncle to Andrea and her husband James and Great Uncle to Joshua and Zara.
He will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
Roderick's funeral service will be held at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Monday 30th March at 1.00pm.
All flowers and further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare, 59 Brook Street, Raunds, NN9 6LL Tel: 01933 623432.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020
