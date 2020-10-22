Home

Rodger Craig

Rodger Craig Notice
Craig On September 23rd 2020, suddenly at home in Corby, Rodger, aged 67 years.
Beloved husband of Mary, loving dad to Valierie and stepdad to Clayton, Mark and Alic.
He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
Rodger's funeral service will be held at St. Columba's Church on
Friday 23rd October at 12.30pm, followed by an interment at
Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Family flower only by request. Donations, if desired, to
St Columba's Church.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020
